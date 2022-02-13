Cincinnati Bengals inactive players vs. Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI
As has been the case for most of the sprint to Super Bowl LVI, the Cincinnati Bengals didn’t pull any major surprises with the team’s inactives list for the big game.
Going into the contest against the Los Angeles Rams, the Bengals designated the following players as inactive:
DT Mike Daniels
CB Vernon Hargreaves
DE Wyatt Ray
OL Fred Johnson
The only major question mark going into the week of practice was tight end C.J. Uzomah, but it became pretty apparent when he ripped off his knee brace during the Super Bowl pep rally at Paul Brown Stadium that he was going to be ready to go.
Uzomah, for what it’s worth, has said he’ll bathe in Skyline Chili if the Bengals win, so it was important for him to not be on the inactives list.
Wideout Stanley Morgan, a critical special-teamer, is active for the first time since Week 18.
Daniels, a fan-favorite veteran, is the only eyebrow-raiser after he was part of roster moves the day prior.
