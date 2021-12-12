Cincinnati Bengals inactive players vs. San Francisco 49ers in Week 14
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Cincinnati Bengals, as expected, will be without starting linebacker Logan Wilson against the San Francisco 49ers.
Wilson is one of several names the team made inactive for Sunday afternoon’s kickoff:
WR Trenton Irwin
RB Chris Evans
LB Logan Wilson
OT Fred Johnson
DE Khalid Kareem
DT Tyler Shelvin
With Bailey also unable to go due to a stinger he suffered last week, it will be backup Joe Bachie pitching in alongside Germaine Pratt.
Fans will notice Joe Mixon and Tee Higgins aren’t inactive, which means they should be good to go despite illness and ankle issues, respectively. Also a game-time decision was cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, but he’ll be out there against the 49ers, too.