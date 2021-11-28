Cincinnati Bengals inactive players vs. Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12

The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t throw out any surprises when announcing the inactives list for their Week 12 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cincinnati made the following players inactive for the game:

WR Auden Tate

WR Trenton Irwin

TE Mitchell Wilcox

OL Fred Johnson

CB Vernon Hargreaves

DT Tyler Shelvin

Bengals coach Zac Taylor had made it clear during the week that Tate wasn’t going to give it a go.

The inactives list comes on the heels of the Bengals announcing on Saturday that they had elevated tight end Thaddeus Moss to the active roster from the practice squad. He’ll revert back to the practice squad on the Monday following the game.

As for the Steelers, they had announced on Saturday that cornerback Joe Haden had been downgraded to out. Here’s a look at their inactives:

QB Dwayne Haskins

CB Joe Haden

LB Buddy Johnson

TE Kevin Rader

DT Isaiah Buggs

List