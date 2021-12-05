Cincinnati Bengals inactive players vs. Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13
The Cincinnati Bengals had two major game-time decisions to make before kickoff against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13.
Those pertained to the playing status of starting center Trey Hopkins and starting right tackle Riley Reiff, as both guys suffered ankle injuries during last week’s win over the Steelers.
It turns out both guys won’t be able to give it a go.
The full list of inactives:
C Trey Hopkins
RT Riley Reiff
HB Chris Evans
WR Mike Thomas
CB Darius Phillips
DE Khalid Kareem
DT Tyler Shelvin
No major surprises otherwise, as the Bengals listed four other players as doubtful for the game. One of those ended up going to injured reserve during a flurry of Saturday roster moves.
