Cincinnati Bengals inactive players vs. Carolina Panthers in Week 9
Bengals announce inactives for Week 9 vs. Panthers.
Bengals announce inactives for Week 9 vs. Panthers.
A final prediction for Panthers vs. Bengals in Week 9.
Raiders TE Darren Waller (hamstring) OUT for Week 9
Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who hasn’t played since Week Four, may be ready to return on Monday night against the Ravens. The Saints listed Landry as questionable with an ankle injury. Getting Landry back would be a big boost for a Saints offense that has been ravaged by wide receiver injuries. New Orleans also [more]
There may be no Ja'Marr Chase this Sunday, but Panthers CB Jaycee Horn may have his hands full with another talented Bengals pass catcher.
Here's who won't see the field.
A look at Tennessee's percentage chances in its final three regular-season games, a College Football Playoff appearance, and to win a national championship.
The lottery jackpot was an estimated $119 million with a cash option of $57.7 million for Friday's drawing.
Tennessee, Clemson, and Alabama stumble while the top of the Pac-12 continues their winning ways. College Football Power Rankings after week 10. From @john9williams
Here's what we'll be watching for as the Bears face the Dolphins in Week 9. Plus, a final prediction.
Can PJ Walker keep the Panthers offense purring on Sunday against the Bengals?
Patriots Wire goes behind enemy lines with six questions for Colts Wire's Kevin Hickey
There were 16 touchdown passes as SMU downed Houston 77-63
We're fading some of the worst defenses in the NFL.
The Bengals lost their season-opener to the Steelers in Cincinnati.
The Bengals announced a handful of roster moves on Saturday. One of them was a move that’s been coming since Monday night. Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie tore his ACL against the Browns in the Week Eight loss and he was placed on injured reserve Saturday. The Bengals filled the open roster spot by signing defensive tackle [more]
Biden said Friday that all of the country's coal plants should be closed because they're too costly to operate. "Wind and solar" will replace them, he said.
Free Press sports writers predict the Detroit Lions' game vs. the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Ford Field (1 p.m., Fox):
Several coaches linked to the Auburn opening had successful weekends, including one who pulled off an upset.
Panthers CB Donte Jackson is active for Week 9's matchup with the Bengals.
A look at the Week 9 schedule finds several games that could have short and long-term impact on the NFC playoff picture and Dallas in particular. | From @KDDrummondNFL