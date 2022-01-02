Cincinnati Bengals inactive players vs. Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17

The Cincinnati Bengals won’t have Germaine Pratt and a few other notables after announcing inactives for Week 17 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here’s a look at the full list of inactives the team announced before kickoff:

QB Jake Browning

RB Trayveon Williams

CB Jalen Davis

LB Germaine Pratt

OL D’Ante Smith

DL Cam Sample

DT Tyler Shelvin

Pratt’s wild ride included him getting activated to the main roster on Saturday, only for the team to turn around and announce on Sunday morning that he’d have to miss the game.

Still, fans will notice both D.J. Reader and Logan Wilson aren’t mentioned, which means the defense will have two key pieces back for the critical AFC showdown.

If the Bengals win, they’re AFC North champions for the first time since 2015 and headed for the playoffs.

