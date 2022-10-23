Cincinnati Bengals inactive players vs. Atlanta Falcons in Week 7
As expected, Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson headlines the inactives list for the team before kickoff against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7.
Wilson and a handful of others round out the announced inactives list:
WR Stanley Morgan
OT D’Ante Smith
G Jackson Carman
LB Logan Wilson
DT Josh Tupou
DE Jeff Gunter
The team had previously made roster moves to compensate for the lack of Wilson and nose tackle DJ Reader.
Otherwise, Wilson remains on track to be out at least this week, while Reader is likely out until mid-November at the earliest.
Here’s a look at the inactives list for the Falcons:
CB Dee Alford
OLB Quinton Bell
OL Chuma Edoga
TE Anthony Firkser
DL Matt Dickerson
