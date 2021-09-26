Cincinnati Bengals inactive players vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Chris Roling
·1 min read
The Cincinnati Bengals will be without some major names against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

As fans found out the hard way, No. 1 corner Trae Waynes won’t be on the field. And as detailed early Sunday morning, Tee Higgins won’t be able to give it a go either.

Here’s the full list of inactives:

  • WR Tee Higgins

  • OL Fred Johnson

  • OL Xavier Su’a-Filo

  • CB Trae Waynes

  • DT Tyler Shelvin

  • CB Nick McCloud

Su’a-Filo joins the list after being a game-time decision, which means rookie Jackson Carman will get the start at guard.

As for the Steelers, they won’t have star pass-rusher T.J. Watt, which is a huge lucky break for the Bengals.

