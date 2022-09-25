Cincinnati Bengals inactive players vs. New York Jets in Week 3

Unlike the last few weeks, there was a little more concern than usual for the Cincinnati Bengals inactives list ahead of the team’s Week 3 game against the New York Jets.

The team announced the following inactives:

  • G Jackson Carman

  • OT D’Ante Smith

  • TE Drew Sample

  • HB Trayveon Williams

  • LB Germaine Pratt

  • DT Jay Tufele

There was some mild concern with right tackle La’el Collins, who effectively didn’t practice all week while nursing a back injury.

Ditto for tight end Hayden Hurst, who appeared to suffer a setback on Friday and was questionable for the contest.

Even though both guys are active, it will be a point of note to see how they perform. Collins has to deal with the likes of Carl Lawson after a few rough games and Hurst headlines a position that has been ravaged by injuries.

