Cincinnati Bengals inactive players vs. Detroit Lions

The Cincinnati Bengals announced a predictable inactives list for their Week 6 game against the Detroit Lions.

New arrival Tre Flowers headlined the list, while a few others who haven’t seen a lot of time rounded it out:

CB Tre Flowers

DE Darius Hodge

WR Mike Thomas

DT Tyler Shelvin

The above means both running back Joe Mixon and rookie guard Jackson Carman are active for the game.

Keep in mind this week that the Bengals already sent cornerback Trae Waynes to injured reserve. They also sent promising rookie guard D’Ante Smith to IR because he needs surgery. They then made a few roster moves to make up for the developments and added Tre Flowers from the Seahawks on waivers.

