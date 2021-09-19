Cincinnati Bengals inactive players vs. Chicago Bears

The Cincinnati Bengals put out a relatively predictable list of inactives in the hours before their Week 2 game against the Chicago Bears.

A look at the list:

Trenton Irwin

Trae Waynes

Nick McCloud

D’Ante Smith

Fred Johnson

Tyler Shelvin

Cincinnati had quickly ruled out No. 1 corner Trae Waynes early in the week. Fellow corner and punt returner Darius Phillips had a questionable tag going into Sunday too. That would explain the team calling up wideout Trenton Irwin from the practice squad.

The Bengals also elevated safety Sean Davis, the veteran they signed after Irwin left a vacant spot on the practice squad. With safety Ricardo Allen on injured reserve after a strong showing in Week 1, the defense needs ways to keep running the effective three-safety looks it showed during last week’s win.

Chicago’s inactives:

