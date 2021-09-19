Cincinnati Bengals inactive players vs. Chicago Bears
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Cincinnati Bengals put out a relatively predictable list of inactives in the hours before their Week 2 game against the Chicago Bears.
A look at the list:
Trenton Irwin
Nick McCloud
D’Ante Smith
Fred Johnson
Tyler Shelvin
Cincinnati had quickly ruled out No. 1 corner Trae Waynes early in the week. Fellow corner and punt returner Darius Phillips had a questionable tag going into Sunday too. That would explain the team calling up wideout Trenton Irwin from the practice squad.
The Bengals also elevated safety Sean Davis, the veteran they signed after Irwin left a vacant spot on the practice squad. With safety Ricardo Allen on injured reserve after a strong showing in Week 1, the defense needs ways to keep running the effective three-safety looks it showed during last week’s win.
Chicago’s inactives:
Inactives for #CINvsCHI: pic.twitter.com/bsZxxGgcyw
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 19, 2021