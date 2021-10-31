Cincinnati Bengals inactive players vs. New York Jets
The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t offer many surprises on the inactives list for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.
Going into things, it was established that rookie running back Chris Evans would miss the contest and that wideout Auden Tate had a 50-50 chance at playing.
Here’s the official inactives list the Bengals released before kickoff:
WR Auden Tate
RB Chris Evans
CB Nick McCloud
DE Darius Hodge
DE Wyatt Ray
DT Tyler Shelvin
It wasn’t any secret the Bengals entered this one much, much healthier than the rebuilding Jets, a team that will miss starting rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, among many others.