Cincinnati Bengals' helmet on display in Las Vegas as part of NFL, MSG Sphere campaign

The MSG Sphere, a new event venue that will officially open in Las Vegas on Sept. 29, unveiled its first advertising campaign this weekend.

As part of a deal with YouTube, MSG Sphere is promoting NFL Sunday Ticket. As part of the deal, its record-breaking LED screen will display an animation of all 32 NFL team helmets until the NFL season kicks off on Thursday.

The Exosphere holds around 1.2 million LED pucks, each containing individual LED diodes capable of displaying 256 million different colors.

The MSG Sphere displays an animation of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet as part of multi-week campaign with YouTube promoting the NFL Sunday ticket.

The Bengals' helmet was shown on the display at the venue, which sits just off of the Vegas Strip and is 366 feet tall and 516 feet wide.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: NFL, MSG Sphere campaign features Bengals helmet in Las Vegas