Cincinnati Bengals give former Spartan LB Joe Bachie a contract extension

Joe Bachie had a slow start to his NFL career, but he is slowly making a name for himself in the league. This past season saw Bachie take a huge step forward in his development as an NFL player. Bachie excelled on both special teams and spelling the starting linebacker group. In a season that saw the Cincinnati Bengals make a Super Bowl, Bachie was a nice piece to the team’s defense and special teams.

In the 2021-22 season, Bachie made two starts and saw action in 9 games while recording 30 tackles. His performance in this past season has earned him a one-year contract extension from the organization.

Roster Update: We have re-signed LB Joe Bachie to a one-year contract extension through the 2022 season. pic.twitter.com/9SXjEnm8dy — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) March 11, 2022

More Spartans in the NFL!