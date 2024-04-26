Cincinnati Bengals take former Georgia Bulldog in NFL draft

The Cincinnati Bengals taking a big swing in the first round of the NFL Draft, taking former Georgia Bulldog Amarius Mims with the 18th overall pick.

It’s no secret Cincinnati has needed to beef up that offensive line and protect Joe Burrow. It is an interesting choice as Mims only had eight starts at right tackle for the Bulldogs, but in those starts, he showed enough to be a Joe Moore Award finalist for the nation’s top offensive lineman. Also, two of those starts were in the national semifinals and national championship games in 2023.

Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. drafted by Arizona Cardinals in first round

Then, there are the things you can’t teach: 6’8”, 340 pounds, and pure athleticism.

Cincinnati has 9 picks left in the draft.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.