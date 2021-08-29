Cincinnati Bengals final 53-man roster projection before final cuts

The Cincinnati Bengals finished their 2021 preseason with an loss against the visiting Miami Dolphins, 29-26.

Now the hard part starts.

The Bengals now turn attention to the third and final roster cut-down period where they must trim the roster to 53 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Here’s our final projection. Keep in mind someone like Joseph Ossai could get rostered, then pushed to injured reserve, while near-misses still qualify for things like the practice squad.

QB Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass during a training camp practice at the Paul Brown stadium practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.

Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp

Burrow made his preseason debut in a move aimed at getting him comfortable and making sure all the communications to the sideline were working right.

QB Brandon Allen

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) throws a pass during the first half of the team's preseason NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Allen's through as the unchallenged backup.

RB Joe Mixon

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) makes a cut on a carry up the middle during training camp practice at the Paul Brown Stadium practice field in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.

Cincinnati Bengals Camp

Mixon looks poised for the biggest year of his career now that coaches want him in on passing downs more.

RB Samaje Perine

Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) tries to get away from Washington Football Team linebacker Montez Sweat (90) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Coaches love Perine, so he's through even if Chris Evans steals some of his snaps.

RB Chris Evans

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans (25) catches a pass during Cincinnati Bengals practice on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals Practice

Evans has been one of training camp's breakouts and should see a role in the rotation.

RB Trayveon Williams

Bengals running back Trayveon Williams led the SEC in rushing yards (1,760) and touchdowns (18) in 2018.

Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp

Shaky injury history aside, the Bengals can't afford to let a talent like Williams walk.

WR Ja'Marr Chase

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs downfield after making a catch during Cincinnati Bengals practice on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals Practice

Chase's slow start seems like a thing of the past now that he's catching everything thrown his way.

WR Tyler Boyd

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) makes a catch during Cincinnati Bengals practice on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals Practice

The sleeper of the big three, Boyd could end up leading the team in receiving.

WR Tee Higgins

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) makes a catch during an OTA practice at the Paul Brown Stadium practice field in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

Cincinnati Bengals Ota

Then again, Higgins looks bigger and stronger than ever and has No. 1 WR written all over him.

WR Trent Taylor

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trent Taylor (11) catches a kick off during a special teams drill at Cincinnati Bengals practice on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals Practice

Taylor's versatility and plays in the base offense help him make the cut.

WR Auden Tate

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate (19) flexes after making a catch during the first day of training camp practices at the Paul Brown Stadium practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp

The big-play Tate returns as the first wideout off the bench and in key spots.

WR Trenton Irwin

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trenton Irwin (16) stiff arms Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) as he runs down the line during the first day of training camp practices at the Paul Brown Stadium practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp

Tough call over Mike Thomas, but Irwin's strong camp has been encouraging.

OT Jonah Williams

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73) warms up before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Williams is locked in as the left tackle after a strong camp.

OT Riley Reiff

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Riley Reiff (71) watches from the sideline between sessions during a training camp practice at the Paul Brown Stadium practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Air temperatures reached the upper 90s Thursday, with "real feel" rising above 110 in the afternoon.

Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp

Reiff takes over on the right side as the upgraded starter.

G D'Ante Smith

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle D'Ante Smith (70) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Smith won't start, but the fourth-round rookie's fast rise has him in a position to be one of the first guys off the bench.

OT Fred Johnson

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Fred Johnson (74) looks on during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Johnson had an injury in camp but he's the primary backup swing tackle.

OG Jackson Carman

Cincinnati Bengals' Jackson Carman during an NFL football camp practice in Cincinnati, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Carman remains a project and probably won't be one of the first guys off the bench.

C Trey Hopkins

Sep 13, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) reacts with center Trey Hopkins (66) during warmups prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Hopkins got some work in the final preseason game, completing his quick recovery from a serious injury.

C Billy Price

Cincinnati Bengals center Billy Price (53) during practice, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, on the practice fields next to Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals Practice Oct 24

Price looks a little more comfortable this year and sticks as an interior backup.

OG Michael Jordan

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins (97) pushes off on guard Michael Jordan (60) during training camp at the Paul Brown Stadium practice field in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp

Jordan was first on the depth chart at the start of camp and while he won't start, he's a primary backup.

OG Xavier Su'a-Filo

Dec 21, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) celebrates after a touchdown with tight end Drew Sample (89) and offensive guard Xavier Su'a-Filo (72) in the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

XSF should be one of the starting guards in Week 1 next to Quinton Spain.

OG Quinton Spain

Cincinnati Bengals offensive guard Quinton Spain (67) and guard Jackson Carman (79) walk between drills during the first day of Cincinnati Bengals OTAs at the Paul Brown Stadium practice field in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

Cincinnati Bengals Ota

Spain looked like a starting guard from the start of camp and that hasn't changed.

TE Drew Sample

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Drew Sample (89) runs with a catch during the first day of training camp practices at the Paul Brown Stadium practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp

Sample is technically a starter, even if more targets go elsewhere at his position.

TE C.J. Uzomah

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28), left, and tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) celebrate after Uzomah's catch during training camp on the practice fields outside of Paul Brown Stadium in Downtown Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

Aug17bengals9

Don't count out Uzomah as a breakout candidate while defenses focus on all the other weapons.

TE Thaddeus Moss

Aug 14, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss (81) runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

After a strong camp, Moss makes the cut and could be first up if injuries occur.

TE Mason Schreck

Aug 1, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mason Schreck (86) makes a catch during Cincinnati Bengals training camp practice on the practice fields at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via USA TODAY NETWORK

Schreck was just on the bubble alongside Moss, but he gets the nod over Mitchell Wilcox.

DE Sam Hubbard

Cincinnati Bengals Sam Hubbard works out with the defense during training camp on the practice field outside of Paul Brown Stadium in Downtown Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

Aug3 Bengalscamp6

Back on a big contract, Hubbard could see a leap alongside an upgraded line.

DE Cam Sample

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Drew Sample (89) runs with a catch during the first day of training camp practices at the Paul Brown Stadium practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp

Sample will see a notable role as a rookie after an injury to Ossai.

DE Trey Hendrickson

Cincinnati Bengals' Trey Hendrickson runs a drill during an NFL football minicamp practice in Cincinnati, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Hendrickson will get looks all over the line as the Bengals expect major production.

DE Joseph Ossai

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) rushes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a pre-season NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

Ossai is likely to miss the season with his injury, so he'll pass through to IR, which would have us adding another player back at linebacker or corner.

DE Darius Hodge

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Darius Hodge (44) prepares to rush the passer during Cincinnati Bengals practice on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals Practice

The undrafted rookie could pick up some of the slack during Ossai's absence after a big summer.

DL Josh Tupou

Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou during training camp Friday, August 6, 2021 on the practice fields at Paul Brown Stadium. Tupou is back with the Bengals after opting out in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Bengalscampaug6 3

An unexpected breakout of camp, Tupou is going to be out there as a starter often.

DT D.J. Reader

Cincinnati Bengals' D.J. Reader after an NFL football camp practice in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Don't forget Reader, whose game-breaking ability could be the difference for the defense this year.

DT Larry Ogunjobi

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles away from defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during a training camp practice at the Paul Brown Stadium practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.

Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp

Ogunjobi has been on fire since getting over a nagging injury to start camp and looks like a difference-maker.

DT Tyler Shelvin

Cincinnati Bengals' Tyler Shelvin participates in a drill during an NFL football practice in Cincinnati, Saturday, July 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

The rookie isn't high in the rotation, but he'll be out there when needed.

DT Mike Daniels

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Mike Daniels (76) tackles Los Angeles Chargers running back Justin Jackson (22) in the first quarter during a Week 1 NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

Los Angeles Chargers At Cincinnati Bengals Sept 13

Don't forget the steady Daniels either, who can eat a healthy percentage of snaps.

DL Khalid Kareem

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Khalid Kareem (90) before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Kareem doesn't get a ton of attention but he's the type of versatile youngster the Bengals love to move all over the formation.

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither

Cincinnati Bengals' Akeem Davis-Gaither (59) after an NFL football camp practice in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

ADG should see a bigger role in 2021, especially if the team doesn't keep a ton of names at his position.

LB Germaine Pratt

Dec 21, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) reacts with linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) during warmups prior to the game between the Cincinnati Bengals the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Pratt should get starter looks and pale in importance only next to Logan Wilson.

LB Logan Wilson

Cincinnati Bengals' Logan Wilson participates in a drill during an NFL football practice in Cincinnati, Saturday, July 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

The new leader with the communications headset, Wilson is a pick to make one of the biggest breakouts of all.

LB Jordan Evans

Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Jordan Evans (50) wraps up Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) for a sack in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 4 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. The Bengals collected their first win of the season, 33-25, from the Jaguars.

Jacksonville Jaguars At Cincinnati Bengals

Evans is the veteran linebacker in the room and a quality special teams presence.

CB Darius Phillips

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips runs the ball during training camp at the practice field outside of Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati Friday, July 30, 2021.

Bengalscampjuly30 7

Phillips looks like the starting punt returner and one of the first corners off the bench.

CB Chidobe Awuzie

Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (1) makes a catch against Chidobe Awuzie in a drill during an NFL football practice in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Awuzie has had a very strong camp and could exceed expectations.

CB Trae Waynes

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Trae Waynes (26) during training camp on the practice fields outside of Paul Brown Stadium in Downtown Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

Aug17bengals12

Waynes is dealing with another injury and is an unknown for Week 1.

CB Mike Hilton

Aug 14, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Hilton is the do-it-all slot man who should have a major season.

CB Jalen Davis

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Jalen Davis (35) breaks up a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tyler Johnson during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Davis breaks through to the final roster after a head-turning camp and preseason.

CB Ricardo Allen

Jul 29, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, United States; Cincinnati Bengals safety Ricardo Allen (37) catches a pass during training camp at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Allen's versatility to play multiple spots makes him a solid backup.

S Vonn Bell

Bengals defensive back Vonn Bell forces a fumble on a first-quarter catch by Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Juju

Bell enters year two with the Bengals as an unquestioned leader and force.

S Jessie Bates

Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) watches a replay on the board after the Ravens score a touchdown in the first quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. The Ravens led 17-3 at half time.

Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals

Bates gets a chance in 2021 to prove he's worth being one of the NFL's highest-paid defenders.

S Brandon Wilson

Jul 28, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, United States; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton runs drills against safety Brandon Wilson (40) during training camp at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Still a massive threat on returns, Wilson doubles as a superb backup.

P Kevin Huber

Aug 11, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals punter Kevin Huber (10) holds the ball as kicker Jake Elliott (3) kicks a field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The reliable Huber is back for another year after no serious competition.

K Evan McPherson

Aug 20, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals place kicker Evan McPherson (2) kicks a 38 yard field goal against the Washington Football Team during the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The rookie bests Austin Seibert for the starting gig with relative ease.

LS Clark Harris

Dec 10, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals long snapper Clark Harris (46) against the Chicago Bears at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The mainstay himself returns for yet another season, keying the ever-important consistency for the unit.

