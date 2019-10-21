Cincinnati fans care more about Jaguars K Josh Lambo’s hair than they do the Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals fans have apparently given up after the team’s seventh-straight loss on Sunday.

They’ve moved on to more important matters — like Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo’s hair.

Late during the Bengals’ 27-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, CBS cameras picked up audio of one fan at Paul Brown Stadium desperately trying to ask Lambo about his hair.

“Yo, Lambo! What do you use for your hair?” the fan yelled. “What’s the secret? We need to know! What’s the secret to your hair?”

Now to be fair, Lambo’s hair is extremely impressive. Just take a look.

It’s hard to fault anyone for wanting to know how Lambo pulls that off.

You’d think, though, that the middle of an NFL game where thousands of fans should — the key word being should — be cheering would be a tough time to ask any player for hair care tips.

Perhaps that’s truly just the state of things in Cincinnati after an ugly 0-7 start.

