Cincinnati Bengals fan Dan Hurley after UConn's win at Xavier: 'Who Dey'

Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley

UConn head coach Dan Hurley is one of a kind.

He's also the only Big East basketball head coach you can expect to drop a "Who Dey" after a game against Xavier.

Hurley did just that after the Huskies handed the Muskies a 5-point loss Wednesday night at Cintas Center.

Hurley concluded his postgame remarks by saying, "Thank you. Who Dey."

Hurley previously has told reporters he's been a fan of the Bengals since the Freezer Bowl in January 1982.

Hurley was seen in a photo during the broadcast of UConn's Elite Eight win last March wearing a Bengals hat as he stood next to Huskies assistant coach (and former XU assistant) Luke Murray.

LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Bengals fan Dan Hurley after UConn-Xavier game: 'Who Dey'