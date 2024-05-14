Cincinnati Bengals to face Kansas City Chiefs in week two of 2024 NFL season

The Kansas City Chiefs' week two opponent has been announced ahead of the 2024 NFL schedule release on Wednesday.

CBS announced Tuesday morning that the Chiefs would face the Cincinnati Bengals at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15. According to the NFL website, the week two matchup marks the sixth time the AFC rivals will face off in three seasons and the first time the two teams will play before December.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow missed the last matchup in 2023 against quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs due to a season-ending wrist injury in Week 11.

Burrow, who started throwing again in April, said last week that he is fully cleared to do everything that doesn’t involve contact, beat writer Kelsey Conway reports. Burrow anticipates feeling his best by the start of the season in September.

On Monday, it was announced that the Chiefs will also open the 2024 NFL season on Thursday, Sept. 5, against the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium.

The entire 2024 NFL schedule is slated to be released at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

