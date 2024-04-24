Cincinnati Bengals exercise $21.8M option on WR Ja'Marr Chase

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (R) will make $21.8 million in 2025. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI

April 24 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals exercised the $21.8 million, fifth-year option on wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's rookie contract, the team announced Wednesday.

Chase, who joined the Bengals as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, signed a four-year, $30.8 million pact with the franchise as a rookie. He now is signed through the 2025 campaign.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection totaled 100 catches for 1,216 yards and seven scores over 16 starts last season. Chase logged 1,455 yards and 13 scores on 81 catches en route to Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2021. He hauled in 87 catches for 1,046 yards and nine scores in 12 games in 2022.

The Bengals still can negotiate for a long-term contract with Chase this off-season and extend the deal for several more years.