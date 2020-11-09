Cincinnati Bengals enter first Steelers week of Joe Burrow era

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has officially entered his first Steelers week.

The Bengals visit the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10, a kickoff that already got moved to 4:25 ET instead of the usual early afternoon spot.

That’s largely due to the Steelers sitting on an 8-0 record and looking like the best team in the NFL. Sure, they had a bad scare against a terrible Dallas team in Week 9, yet still emerged winners as the best teams should and Big Ben predictably returned from a knee injury to play the hero.

But the excitement Burrow brings to the field is reason enough to move the game, too. He’s simply wowed behind a bad offensive line, completing 67 percent of his passes with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s extending plays and has been historically accurate despite needing to spam the ball constantly in empty sets.

And the focus should all be on Burrow. The Bengals have had some other bright spots like weapons at wideout and Jessie Bates’ superstar safety play. But if the Bengals are going to best an 8-0 team with a monster pass-rush and Hall of Famer directing the offense, it’ll be because the No.1 pick wills it into happening.

The Bengals enter this one fresh off a bye after taking down a 6-2 Tennessee team, but droves of injuries and two players sitting on the COVID-19 reserve list complicate matters.

That hasn’t stopped Burrow from already training an eye on the Steelers.

