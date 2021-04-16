Cincinnati Bengals draft target Penei Sewell training at RT and LT

Chris Roling
·1 min read
Much of the talk surrounding the Cincinnati Bengals if they draft Penei Sewell with the fifth pick in the 2021 NFL draft focuses on where he would play as a rookie.

The Bengals, after all, don’t sound too keen on moving left tackle Jonah Williams and just signed right tackle Riley Reiff in free agency. One of the ideas, then, is to let Sewell bully opponents from the guard spot for at least a year before kicking outside to tackle.

And to Sewell’s credit, he’s preparing for that sort of shakeup.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Sewell is working both edges during pre-draft training:

Sewell doing this probably won’t change Cincinnati’s opinion on him at this stage — if they want him, they stand a great chance at getting him.

But with Reiff on a one-year deal and the long-term outlook at right tackle still not secure, it’s nice to know Sewell is training as an either-or type of guy who can fill in either spot if necessary.

List

Available free agents who could help Bengals leading up to NFL draft

