Cincinnati Bengals draft picks: Grades for selections in 2023 NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals continue to build around Joe Burrow in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Cincinnati was a field goal away from another Super Bowl trip, losing to the Chiefs on a field goal in the final seconds in the AFC Championship Game.

Here's the Bengals' picks, selections and grades for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Cincinnati Bengals 2023 NFL Draft picks

1st Round, No. 28 overall | Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson

Instant grade: B-plus

Analysis: Murphy is a good athlete who was misused at times in Clemson's defense. Every time he dropped back in coverage, I shook my head. Keep him on the edge and with eyes on the quarterback. Murphy needs to refine some of his pass-rushing techniques, but I like this fit.

2nd Round, No. 60 overall | DJ Turner II, CB, Michigan

Instant grade: A-minus

Analysis: Turner is a good stylistic fit for the Bengals defense. He'll be a willing physical player who can play inside and out as a rookie.

3rd Round, No. 95 overall (from Kansas City) | Jordan Battle, DB, Alabama

Instant grade: B-plus

Analysis: Another Bengals-style pick. Battle has some of the best instincts in the draft.

