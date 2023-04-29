Cincinnati Bengals draft picks 2023: Round-by-round selections

Here is a 2023 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Cincinnati Bengals:

Round 1 (No. 28 overall) — Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson: The AFC North champs just juiced a line and pass rush that was already in good hands with DEs Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard. Enter Murphy (6-5, 268), an All-ACC pass rusher who compiled 18½ sacks and 36 TFLs over the past three seasons. Draft tracker

Round 2 (60) — DJ Turner, CB, Michigan: His 4.26 40 time was the fastest at the combine, and he added a 38½-inch vert and 10-foot, 11-inch broad jump for good measure. Turner could step in and give Cincy one heck of an athlete to man the slot, allowing former Wolverines teammate Daxton Hill (a first-round pick last year) to focus on safety for a secondary in transition. Draft tracker

Round 3 (95, from Chiefs) — Jordan Battle, S, Alabama: Cincinnati continues adding to its secondary, and an experienced player like Battle could step into Jessie Bates III's vacated role right away. Draft tracker

Round 4 (131) — Charlie Jones, WR, Purdue Draft tracker

Round 5 (163) — Chase Brown, RB, Illinois Draft tracker

Cincinnati Bengals' last five top draft picks:

2022 (No. 31 overall): Daxton Hill, S, Michigan

2021 (No. 5 overall): Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

2020 (No. 1 overall): Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2019 (No. 11 overall): Jonah Williams, OG, Alabama

2018 (No. 21 overall): Billy Price, C, Ohio State

