Cincinnati Bengals draft picks 2021: Round-by-round selections
Here is a 2021 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Cincinnati Bengals:
Round 1 (No. 5 overall) - Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU: Strong case to be made here for an offensive tackle in the aftermath of the ACL injury that prematurely ended 2020 No. 1 pick Joe Burrow's rookie season. But apparently a more compelling case to reunite Burrow with his main weapon from LSU's 2019 title team, when Chase established himself as the best wideout in college football. Widely regarded as the premier receiver in this draft, Chase's built-in chemistry with Burrow could take this offense up a few notches given what Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins, both very capable targets themselves, already provide.Draft tracker
Round 2 (38)
Round 3 (69)
Round 4 (111)
Round 5 (149)
Round 6 (190)
Round 6 (202, from Dolphins through Texans)
Round 7 (235, from Lions through Seahawks)
Cincinnati Bengals' last five top draft picks:
2020 (No. 1 overall): Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
2019 (No. 11 overall): Jonah Williams, OG, Alabama
2018 (No. 21 overall): Billy Price, C, Ohio State
2017 (No. 9 overall): John Ross, WR, Washington
2016 (No. 24 overall): William Jackson, CB, Houston
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cincinnati Bengals picks in 2021 NFL draft: Round-by-round selections