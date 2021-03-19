Cincinnati Bengals don’t sound done in free agency just yet

Don’t count the Cincinanti Bengals out of free agency just yet.

Yes, the team signed Reiley Reiff on Friday to shore up the offensive line, then cut Bobby Hart and even went as far as cutting Geno Atkins to clear up cap space.

But that doesn’t mean the team is done. Guard remains a glaring problem for the roster and the front office happened to put an offer out for free-agent wideout Kenny Golladay.

We now have a little more confirmation of this idea, too. According to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com, the Bengals are “still apparently in the mix with Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay” and “guard still very much a focus in free agency.”

Given the droves of moves so far, the Bengals likely sit somewhere in the neighborhood of $20 million in free cap space still. But after accounting for the budget needed for a draft class and injury insurance, there just isn’t that much left.

That makes Golladay unlikely, even if Joe Burrow tried to recruit him. Same for Chad Johnson. But a starter-caliber guard like Trai Turner could still be an option — and don’t underrate the team’s ability to get creative with the cap if Golladay does want to come to town.

Which is to say — don’t exhale just yet.

