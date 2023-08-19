Cincinnati Bengals defensive starters to play against Atlanta Falcons | Live updates

The Cincinnati Bengals face the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes Benz Stadium in their second preseason game before the 2023 NFL season.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow did not travel to Atlanta with the team. He did, however, do a full pregame warmup last week before the preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

Former Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder will start for the Falcons and former Bengals safety Jessie Bates is in his first season with Atlanta after leaving Cincinnati as a free agent.

The Falcons are 6.5-point favorites and the over/under point total for the game is 38.5, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

Follow along below for live updates and analysis:

Bengals tie game before halftime

The Cincinnati Bengals responded to the Falcons' first score with a field goal of their own.

Kicker Evan McPherson made the field goal after a five play, 21-yard drive that took 21 seconds.

Flacons first on board with field goal

The Bengals defense again stopped a long Falcons drive.

Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo made a 36-yard field goal to take the lead 3-0 in the second quarter.

Bengals' first drive stalls near red zone

After forcing a turnover, the Bengals drove down the field and ended the first quarter near the Falcons' red zone. The Bengals went for it on fourth down and quarterback Trevor Siemian's pass to wide receiver Trenton Irwin near the end zone was incomplete, giving the Falcons the ball on a turnover on downs.

Bengals' defense gets first turnover of game

The Falcons offense, led by Cincinnati Bearcats product Desmond Ridder, drove down to the Bengals' 6-yard line, but the Cincinnati defensive starters forced a turnover.

Ridder's pass attempt on third-and-goal was tipped by defensive back Mike Hilton and intercepted by defensive end Joseph Ossai.

Cincinnati's defense scored the team's only touchdown last week, which was a pick-six by safety Tycen Anderson.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: NFL preseason week 2 scores for Cincinnati Bengals vs Atlanta Falcons