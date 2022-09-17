Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup

Both the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys are coming off disappointing losses to open the 2022 season. The two teams face each other Week 2, seeking a win to make sure they don’t get into a bigger hole at the start of tue season.

The defending AFC Champion Bengals took their AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers to overtime last week, but fell short as quarterback Joe Burrow threw four interceptions and was sacked seven times. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin bought his team black Air Force 1s prior to the game, and that new swag carried over to the field.

The Cowboys played in primetime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady entering his 23rd season. Dallas lost the game and their star quarterback, Dak Prescott, to a hand injury. The defense looked promising as Micah Parsons had two sacks.

Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after defeating the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Arlington, Texas.

For Sunday's matchup, Dallas will turn to Cooper Rush to lead the team and get Ezekiel Elliott more than 52 yards. Meanwhile, Burrow will seek to rebound with the help of Pro Bowl receiver Ja'Marr Chase. The Cowboys have home field advantage and an overall 9-4 record against the Bengals.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. EDT.

Here are betting odds and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Bengals at Cowboys:

Bengals at Cowboys odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Bengals (-6.5)

Moneyline: Bengals (-320); Cowboys (+260)

Over/under: 41.5

More odds, injury info for Bengals at Cowboys

NFL ROUNDTABLE: What are the most foolish overreactions from Week 1?

NEW LEGEND: Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow is the rarest of NFL QBs. He's not afraid to speak up.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) pauses between plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

NFL Week 2 odds, predictions and picks

Chiefs vs. Chargers | Jets vs. Browns | Buccaneers vs. Saints | Panthers vs. Giants | Patriots vs. Steelers | Seahawks vs. 49ers | Falcons vs. Rams | Cardinals vs. Raiders | Texans vs. Broncos | Bears vs. Packers | Titans vs. Bills | Vikings vs. Eagles

Story continues

Lorenzo Reyes: Bengals 29, Cowboys 13

Safid Deen: Bengals 34, Cowboys 10

Tyler Dragon: Bengals 30, Cowboys 16

NFL POWER RANKINGS: Buffalo Bills take over No. 1 spot, AFC dominates top five

WHO NEEDS TO BOUNCE BACK: Looking at you, Packers, Broncos and Jalen Ramsey

CARRY CONFIDENCE: Dallas Cowboys custom playlist to help bounce back after Week 1 woes

NFL salaries: These are the highest-paid NFL players

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys: Predictions, picks and odds