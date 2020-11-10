Cincinnati Bengals clear Sam Hubbard for practice return

The Cincinnati Bengals have designated Sam Hubbard to return from injured reserve.

Cincinnati dropped the news coming out of the bye week and ahead of the team’s Week 10 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Hubbard went on injured reserve in mid-October with an elbow injury suffered during the team’s Week 5 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

During his absence, the Bengals have continually struggled to get consistent pressure on quarterbacks and the team traded away Carlos Dunlap. Hubbard’s a versatile piece that coordinator Lou Anarumo likes to move around and assign different responsibilities.

On paper, Hubbard’s return means a big boost for the defense in a variety of ways. He’s cleared to practice after the IR designation meant he had to sit out for at least three weeks.

Hubbard, along with big names like Joe Mixon, will be names to watch on the injury report this week starting Wednesday.

