Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens: Live stream, date, time, odds, how to watch

An AFC North clash will take place on Sunday night when the AFC-champion Cincinnati Bengals travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens.

The Bengals have won two consecutive games, including a 27-15 victory over the Miami Dolphins last Thursday night. Joe Burrow, who was sacked 13 times in the team's first two games, only went down once against the Dolphins. The defense has also been stout, ranking in the top 10 in points allowed.

Last week, Baltimore lost 23-20 to the Buffalo Bills after blowing a 17-point lead for the second time this season. Lamar Jackson is 11 yards shy from reaching 4,000 rushing yards for his career and is tied for the league lead in touchdown passes. But the Ravens' defense is an issue, ranking 30th in total defense and last in passing defense, while giving up more than six yards per play.

The Ravens' Lamar Jackson leads the NFL after three weeks in passing touchdowns and quarterback rating. Plus, he's tied for fifth among all players in rushing yards.

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up and get the latest news and stories sent to your inbox

WEEK 5 POWER RANKINGS: Who moves up behind unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles?

Here's everything you need to know for Sunday's Bengals-Ravens game:

What time does Bengals at Ravens start?

Kickoff is set for Sunday, Oct. 9 at 8:20 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

What TV channel is Bengals at Ravens on?

The game will be shown on NBC with Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sidelines) on the call.

How can I watch Bengals at Ravens online via live stream?

The game can be streamed live on Peacock or FuboTV.

What are the odds for Bengals at Ravens?

The Ravens are 3.5-point favorites with the over/under is 48.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bengals at Ravens: Live stream, time, TV for Sunday's game