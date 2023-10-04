Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals schedule, TV: How to watch, stream NFL Week 5 game

The Arizona Cardinals host the Cincinnati Bengals at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8 in a game on the NFL Week 5 schedule.

Here's a look at the time, channel and broadcast information for the Week 5 NFL game, which will be played in Glendale, Arizona.

The Bengals are a 4.5-point favorite over the Cardinals in NFL Week 5 odds for the game.

Cincinnati is -200 on the moneyline, while Arizona is +165.

The over/under (point total) is set at 42.5 points.

The Bengals are coming off a 27-3 loss against the Tennessee Titans in their NFL Week 4 game.

The Cardinals are coming off a 35-16 loss against the San Francisco 49ers in their fourth game of the 2023 NFL season.

How to watch Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals NFL Week 5 game:

The game can be seen at 1:05 p.m. MST time on FOX.

It can be streamed on several streaming services, including FUBO (free trial).

Kevin Kugler will provide the play-by-play for the game and Mark Sanchez will be the analyst.

