Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 5 game

They have some of the worst records in the NFL, and they'll try to turn the season around against each other Sunday when the Cincinnati Bengals (1-3) visit the Arizona Cardinals (1-3).

It has been a start to forget for the Bengals, who look nothing like a team that has been in back-to-back AFC title games. After getting a win against the Rams, Cincinnati was blown out against the Tennessee Titans. The offense still looks rusty while the defense let one of the worst offenses in the league torch them. Now, it's panic mode for Zac Taylor to get the season back on track.

The Cardinals got no favors in getting the Cowboys and 49ers in back-to-back weeks, but had a great start to the daunting schedule with a big win against Dallas. However, Christian McCaffrey was too much for Arizona to overcome in Week 4. The team is still rebuilding, but has shown promising spurts every week.

Cardinals vs. Bengals odds, moneyline, over/under

The Bengals are favorites to defeat the Cardinals, according to the BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.

Spread: Bengals (-3)

Moneyline: Bengals (-175); Cardinals (+145)

Over/under: 45

NFL Week 5 odds, predictions and picks

Lorenzo Reyes: Bengals 20, Cardinals 15

The Bengals have been one of the most underwhelming and uninspiring teams. Cincy’s downfield passing game — perhaps due to Joe Burrow’s injured calf — has been nonexistent. The rushing game is not much better. And the Cardinals have been playing teams tough. I still think the Bengals right the ship somewhat, simply because this team is too talented to continue struggling like this.

Tyler Dragon: Bengals 21, Cardinals 17

Is it time to push the panic button in Cincinnati? If the Bengals lose to the Cardinals, the panic button will officially be activated. Joe Burrow’s calf injury is worrisome, but the Bengals have too much talent to have the worst offense in the NFL. The talent-deprived Cardinals play tough every week.

Victoria Hernandez: Cardinals 20, Bengals 17

The Bengals are favored, but their offense is exceptionally bad right now. They failed to reach the end zone last week for the second time this season. Ja’Marr Chase is frustrated and that’s not a good formula for a road win against the team who upset the mighty Cowboys.

Jordan Mendoza: Bengals 27, Cardinals 23

Before the season started, it made sense to think this game would be a blowout. But there's nothing to trust for Cincinnati right now. While not perfect, the Bengals are desperately in need of getting back on track, and the offense shows life in a close win.

