Cincinnati Bengals announce Ring of Honor game, ballot for 2024 class

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they will induct their Ring of Honor class of 2024 during their prime-time game on “Monday Night Football” against the Washington Commanders on Sept. 23.

Season ticket members and suite holders can now start voting and the team will select two former players to be honored this year. The two inductees who receive the most votes will join Ken Anderson, Willie Anderson, Paul Brown, Isaac Curtis, Boomer Esiason, Chad Johnson, Anthony Muñoz and Ken Riley in the Bengals’ Ring of Honor.

Nominees for Cincinnati Bengals Ring of Honor

Jim Breech

James Brooks

Cris Collinsworth

Corey Dillon

David Fulcher

Tim Krumrie

Dave Lapham

Max Montoya

Lemar Parrish

Bob Trumpy

Reggie Williams

Voting starts now and goes through June 7 in the Bengals app. The Bengals’ Ring of Honor recognizes former players, coaches and individuals who have played a significant role in the franchise's history and tradition.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Bengals announce Ring of Honor game, ballot for 2024 class