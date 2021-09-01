Cincinnati Bengals announce 2021 practice squad
The Cincinnati Bengals announced the full 2021 practice squad Wednesday after cutting down to 53 players at the deadline and adding two players to that 53 via the waiver wire.
Big names like Thaddeus Moss headline the full list:
LB Joe Bachie
DB Tony Brown
P Drue Chrisman
S Trayvon Henderson
LB Keandre Jones
TE Thad Moss
RB Jacques Patrick
DB Winston Rose
TE Mason Schreck
DE Noah Spence
G Keaton Sutherland
WR Trent Taylor
HB Pooka Williams
HB Trayveon Williams
NT Renell Wren
This list comes after the team added two players via waivers and cut two others to make room on the 53.
Moss is the biggest name after being a surprise omission from the 53. The list of running backs is notably stacked, something that applies to the tight end position, too. Keep in mind the new rules mean more flexibility in calling up players to the active roster.
