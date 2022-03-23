Cincinnati Bengals 7-round mock draft after free agency rebuilds line

The 2022 NFL draft is wide open for the Cincinnati Bengals after spending big in free agency on the offensive line.

Cincinnati entered the first week of free agency needing to upgrade at four of the five spots on the offensive line.

Ted Karras (center), Alex Cappa (guard) and La’el Collins (right tackle) fix three of the four in a stunning win for the organization. Now looking at the draft, they don’t have to be locked into the need in the first round.

That theme in mind, here’s a look at a fresh seven-round mock draft for the team as things slow down in free agency.

31. Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Corner is likely to be the best player available by the time the Bengals walk to the podium. That’s the case with Elam, a bigger corner with elite speed (4.39) and the potential to play on the outside. He could rotate on the outside with Eli Apple right away, providing key depth and important long-term potential.

63. Dylan Parham, IOL, Memphis

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals still need to grab offensive line at some point because they can’t bank on Jackson Carman as a sure thing. That, and they just need better depth. Parham is a solid guard prospect with loads of experience, which is something the team values in the draft.

95. Troy Anderson, LB, Montana State

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The Bengals could use some depth across the board on defense and they’ll continue to target hugely productive players and winners. That’s Anderson, who last year alone had 150 tackles and has shown versatility in applying pressure and sticking with tight ends in coverage.

136. Tyrese Robinson, IOL, Oklahoma

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals have a lot of younger depth they like as backups now on the offensive line. But it’s a lottery at this point — they’ve had a miserable time drafting and developing their own guys. Better to keep adding more to the mix, especially with Robinson available this late given his experience and upside.

174. Bryan Cook, DB, Cincinnati

Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via USA TODAY NETWORK

Cincinnati got very, very lucky with injuries for most of last season. They can’t keep banking on that, especially in the secondary given the wild AFC arms race lately. Bearcats corner Bryan Cook also has the chance to play at safety and this staff loves three-safety looks, so it’s a big win at this point in the draft.

209. Jeffrey Gunter, Edge, Coastal Carolina

Nicholas LoVerde-USA TODAY Sports

While names like Joseph Ossai and Cam Sample can and will contribute, pass-rush is still a problem area. Gunter is an uber-athletic pressure creator who, if called upon, could potentially provide a boost in a rotation, never mind the long-term developmental prospects.

226. Luke Goedeke, OT, Central Michigan

(AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)

Yes, more offensive line help. Again, the team’s track record has been brutal in this area. Better to take a ton of shots at the dart board, right? Luke Goedeke is a former tight end with massive upside if brought along properly and that could be at either tackle or guard. The team needs this kind of long-term investment when thinking about the future beyond current veteran starters.

252. Neil Farrell Jr., IDL, LSU

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

More line depth, this time with Farrell, who is a pretty good value this late after he tested poorly at the combine.

