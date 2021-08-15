Cincinnati Bengals 53-man roster projection after first preseason game vs. Bucs

The Cincinnati Bengals squared off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 of the preseason, winning the exhibition, 19-14.

Of course, the end result doesn’t matter much compared to what happened on the field itself as the team heads for a trio of cut-down days.

During the exhibition, several rookies stood out and at least one fringe player might have made his case for the final roster.

Here’s a look at updated 53-man roster projections exiting the first preseason game.

QB Joe Burrow

Burrow didn't suit up in Saturday's game, though the team hasn't ruled out preseason snaps.

QB Brandon Allen

The game went about as expected for Allen, who isn't in danger for his backup gig.

RB Joe Mixon

Mixon has looked like one of the best outright players in camp and coaches say he's primed for an even bigger role in 2021.

RB Samaje Perine

Coaches love Perine, though his grip on the immediate backup reps aren't a guarantee if guys behind him keep playing well.

RB Trayveon Williams

This is a huge summer for Williams, who needs to stay healthy to combat the threat of Chris Evans behind him on the depth chart.

RB Chris Evans

Evans continues to flash and could sneak his way into some regular-season reps. He showed that more with Williams out on Saturday.

WR Ja'Marr Chase

Chase didn't have the unrealistic perfect start some envisioned after a year away from football via opt-out, but there's no reason to panic.

WR Tyler Boyd

Boyd seems to get lost in the discussion a bit. But one of the league's most underrated slot receivers should be just fine in 2021.

WR Tee Higgins

Higgins looks like a dominant player who could easily be the team's top receiving option after 17 games.

WR Trent Taylor

Taylor's continuing to get looks on special teams and he's a quality fourth wideout.

WR Auden Tate

Tate's big-play artistry will keep him on the roster, barring a trade.

WR Stanley Morgan Jr.

Morgan does enough on special teams to stick around for now, though some lesser-known names continue to make a competition of that sixth spot.

OT Jonah Williams

The jury remains out on Williams, but the team continues to invest in him as the long-term left tackle.

OT Riley Reiff

Reiff has been an exemplary leader and player since joining the roster and he's a clear upgrade at right tackle.

OT D'Ante Smith

Yes, the Bengals list the fourth-round rookie as a guard now. But once cuts happen, he's bound to be viewed as a versatile all-around backup.

OT Fred Johnson

Johnson hasn't been able to stay healthy this summer but he should continue to be the primary swing backup tackle.

OG Jackson Carman

Carman's journey is off to a disappointing start after slotting third on the depth chart.

C Trey Hopkins

Hopkins is back faster than expected from his late-season ACL tear and he should be out there for Week 1.

C Billy Price

Price is hugely on the roster bubble as of this writing, but he's a big insurance policy should something happen to Hopkins before the season starts.

OG Michael Jordan

Jordan was a surprise first-stringer on the depth chart. That maybe won't hold, but his rebound attempt after a poor 2020 is well underway.

OG Xavier Su'a-Filo

Su'a-Filo might end up winning the job from Jordan, but if not, he's a quality backup.

OG Quinton Spain

Spain seems like the favorite to lock down the other guard spot, giving the team what should be an upgrade over there.

TE Drew Sample

Sample might never live up to his second-round billing, but he's a quality chip to roster.

TE C.J. Uzomah

Uzomah is all the way back from his injury and could be looking at a huge season.

TE Mason Schreck

Schreck hasn't had the best camp, which leaves the door open for others. But a slow start won't mean the Bengals say goodbye to a quality backup.

TE Thaddeus Moss

It's Moss who has turned some heads by matching some of the hype, making him seem like a member of the 53.

DE Sam Hubbard

The freshly-extended Hubbard looks to have a big season now that the defense has been remade around him.

DE Cameron Sample

The rookie is going to get some interesting looks all season, which includes kicking inside to rush the passer.

DE Trey Hendrickson

Hendrickson, the team's big free-agency add, is going to play every gap imaginable and drop into coverage at times.

DE Joseph Ossai

Ossai should see the most snaps of any Bengals rookie defender and based on his raw talent, he should be pretty productive.

DE Darius Hodge

Hodge had a huge performance Saturday and could end up being a surprise make on the final roster thanks to the energy he brings to the rotation.

DE Josh Tupou

Tupou has been a surprise performer in camp after opting out last season and it's hard to see the Bengals letting him walk.

DT D.J. Reader

Back from an injury of his own, much hinges on whether Reader can live up to his contract and make those around him better.

DT Larry Ogunjobi

Ogunjobi had an injury to start camp but he was doing his best Geno Atkins impression once he finally got on the field.

DT Tyler Shelvin

The rookie might not see as much playing time as initially thought thanks to Tupou, but he'll be on the roster.

DT Mike Daniels

Daniels is like a cherry on top in terms of defensive line depth.

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither

The Bengals expect a leap from the rangy ADG, who heads into his second season with more playing time available.

LB Germaine Pratt

Pratt is facing a do-or-die year in terms of performance but should see a heavy dosage of snaps.

LB Logan Wilson

Wilson has the communications headset this year as the centerpiece of the defense and looks primed for a huge leap.

LB Jordan Evans

Evans has managed to stick around because he keeps shining on special teams.

CB Darius Phillips

Phillips' talent as a returner on special teams trumps the major upside he has never seemed to reach as a corner in the base defense.

CB Chidobe Awuzie

Awuzie has been a quiet star of camp after a down year last season on a bad defense in Dallas.

CB Trae Waynes

Waynes has looked good when he's been on the field, but he's once again struggled with injuries.

CB Mike Hilton

Hilton has been a superstar as expected, looking good in coverage and even better when asked to blitz.

CB Tony Brown

A steady primary backup career for Brown projects to continue into 2021.

CB Eli Apple

Apple was a quiet signing that has the look of quality depth.

CB Ricardo Allen

Allen's big thing, besides solid play in camp, is the versatility to back up pretty much any spot in the secondary.

S Vonn Bell

Mr. Big Hit has brought the attitude in camp, never mind the strong play we saw last year.

S Jessie Bates

While the extension problem hangs in the background, there's little reason to think Bates isn't elite again in 2021.

S Brandon Wilson

Wilson is good safety depth but the real selling point is his ability to be one of the NFL's most dangerous returners.

P Kevin Huber

Things continue at a steady pace for Huber, who doesn't have any competition.

K Evan McPherson

The rookie has easily won the training camp battle for the kicking job so far.

LS Clark Harris

Not much to say about Harris, a cornerstone of consistency for Darrin Simmons' unit.

