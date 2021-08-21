Cincinnati Bengals 53-man roster projection after second preseason game vs. WFT

After the first roster cutdown day, the Cincinnati Bengals visited the Washington Football Team in the second week of the preseason.

The end result was 17-13 loss, but the bigger takeaway was the fallout from the positional battles across the roster — especially with the second of third cutdown days on the horizon.

Here’s a look at an updated 53-man roster projection as the team preps for the final preseason game.

QB Joe Burrow

Don't expect to see Burrow this preseason, but he remains on pace to go for Week 1.

QB Brandon Allen

Allen doesn't have any real competition for the backup job and continues to prove it with his preseason performances.

RB Joe Mixon

Bengals coaches expect Mixon to see the biggest workload of his career this season.

RB Samaje Perine

Perine is a favorite of coaches and the primary backup, though the next guy could steal some snaps.

RB Chris Evans

We're experimenting with three running backs here, mostly because Evans has looked so good and Travyveon Williams hasn't been able to stay healthy.

WR Ja'Marr Chase

Slow start or not, we've seen Chase flash in the preseason.

WR Tyler Boyd

Boyd should be set for a big year given the amount of weapons around him.

WR Tee Higgins

Higgins might end up as the No. 1 receiver given what we've seen from him so far this summer.

WR Trent Taylor

Taylor gets a spot because of his versatility in the base offense and on special teams.

WR Auden Tate

Tate is almost another tight end and his big-play ability makes him a stellar backup.

WR Trenton Irwin

Irwin has been impossible to miss during camp, so he gets a nod over other bubble guys.

OT Jonah Williams

Williams is healthy going into the season and looking to lock down the left tackle spot.

OT Riley Reiff

Reiff is the big-money addition from free agency tasked with fixing the right tackle spot.

OT D'Ante Smith

Smith has made a quick ascension at guard and made the battle plenty interesting.

OT Fred Johnson

Johnson hasn't been overly healthy this summer, but he's still the backup swing tackle.

OG Jackson Carman

Carman is taking longer than expected to develop, but he's got one more chance to prove he should be second string.

C Trey Hopkins

Hopkins is back faster than expected from his ACL tear and primed to get back to starting at center.

C Billy Price

Price hasn't had the best summer, but versatility helps him stick around.

OG Michael Jordan

Jordan was a shocker as first-string on the depth chart and he's shown some nice flashes in the preseason.

OG Xavier Su'a-Filo

Su'a-Filo, even if he doesn't start, makes the final roster as a backup.

OG Quinton Spain

Spain might have the other guard spot locked down by now.

TE Drew Sample

Sample gets another chance to live up to his second-round billing in 2021.

TE C.J. Uzomah

Uzomah has had a strong camp after coming all the way back from his injury and is TE1.

TE Thaddeus Moss

Moss has the fun LSU/Burrow storyline and a very strong summer going for him.

DE Sam Hubbard

The freshly-extended Hubbard looks to take a bigger leap in 2021.

DE Cam Sample

The rookie Sample can kick inside to rush the passer, so he should get plenty of snaps.

DE Trey Hendrickson

Hendrickson, another big-money add, looks to play all over the line while wreaking havoc next season.

DE Joseph Ossai

Ossai had a massive breakout in Week 1 before getting hurt and will have a huge role.

DE Darius Hodge

Hodge is an undrafted breakout to know who continues to improve.

DE Josh Tupou

Tupou has had a superb summer after opting out last year and should start.

DT D.J. Reader

Reader, back from his injury, needs to be the centerpiece of the defense.

DT Larry Ogunjobi

Ogunjobi has been near-unstoppable in camp since returning from a slight injury.

DT Tyler Shelvin

The rookie Shelvin might not see a ton of snaps, but he's got big long-term potential.

DT Mike Daniels

It's hard to see a veteran leader like Daniels missing the roster, even if he's not technically a starter.

DL Khalid Kareem

Kareem has to get over an injury, but there's no reason to throw in the towel on his big upside.

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither

The Bengals expect a big leap from the uber-athletic ADG in 2021.

LB Germaine Pratt

Pratt is going to see a big share of the snaps and will need to keep pace next season.

LB Logan Wilson

Wilson has the communications headset now and is the leader for the unit.

LB Jordan Evans

Evans is a quality backup and ace on special teams now.

LB Markus Bailey

The former late-rounder is carving out a spot the hard way on special teams.

CB Darius Phillips

Phillips remains very dangerous on returns, provided he can stay healthy.

CB Chidobe Awuzie

Awuzie has been a breakout at camp, which isn't shocking given his raw potential as a starter.

CB Trae Waynes

Waynes has looked good in camp too, though he'll need to live up to the gigantic contract after missing all of last season.

CB Mike Hilton

Hilton is the do-it-all slot man who is a big upgrade after coming over in free agency.

CB Jalen Davis

Davis has been an unexpected breakout in coverage, both during the preseason and in practice.

CB Eli Apple

A former high-draftee, Apple is carving out a nice backup role for himself.

CB Ricardo Allen

Allen's versatility to play all over the place, with maybe some situational linebacker looks, keeps him in town.

S Vonn Bell

A heart of the locker room and quality starter, 2021 should be huge for Bell.

S Jessie Bates

One of the league's best returns to prove he's worth a big-money extension.

S Brandon Wilson

One of the league's most dangerous kick returners doubles as a quality backup.

P Kevin Huber

No need to mix it up at punter thanks to Huber's efficiency.

K Evan McPherson

The rookie McPherson appears to be running away with the job.

LS Clark Harris

Old reliable returns again and gets a spot.

