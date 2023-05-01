When will Cincinnati Bengals 2023 schedule be released?

When can fans expect to see the official 2023 NFL schedule for the Cincinnati Bengals?

Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning that the NFL is targeting May 11 to release the 2023 schedule.

Schefter said the Aaron Rodgers trade and Lamar Jackson signing were pushing it back, but now that those are both done, they can lock it in.

Mike North, the NFL vice president of broadcasting, has said he expects the Cincinnati Bengals will be close to maxing out their primetime games this season, citing Joe Burrow as a big reason why.

Some opponents the Bengals will play this season include the Bills, 49ers, Chiefs and Jaguars along with the AFC North schedule.

NFL is targeting Thursday May 11 as the date to release its 2023 schedule, per sources. Roger Goodell and scheduling czar Howard Katz will meet Monday as they continue attempts to finalize it. But with Aaron Rodgers traded and Lamar Jackson signed, the coast is clear to move… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 30, 2023

