Cincinnati Bengals 2023 offseason workout dates

Cincinnati Bengals fans now have dates to mark on this year’s calendar after the NFL announced the voluntary offseason workout dates this week.

For the Bengals, these are the dates to know:

Day 1: April 17

OTAs: June 5-6, June 8, June 13-15

Like previous years under Zac Taylor, in part due to deep sprints into the postseason, the Bengals won’t have a mandatory minicamp following the above dates.

Any mandatory minicamp must unfold in Phase 3. Phase 1 is meetings, strength and conditioning and rehab. Phase 2, a three-week period, features on-field work with no live contact or team drills.

NFL teams can start their rookie development program as early as May 15.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire