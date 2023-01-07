Cincinnati Bengals 2023 list of opponents finalized
We now know the full list of 2023 opponents for the Cincinnati Bengals.
The NFL naming the Bengals AFC North champions while ruling their Week 17 game a no-contest and setting AFC playoff seeding rulings cements next season’s schedule.
As a divisional champion, the Bengals will play other No. 1 division finishers while also taking on the AFC North, NFC West and AFC South. They will play nine home games and eight on the road after playing more games on the road in 2022.
There’s no sense in trying to figure out how difficult that schedule might actually end up being and the dates are far from being established. But it’s still worth a glance over to see what sort of matchups the Bengals will have next year.
vs. Ravens
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
vs. Browns
(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
vs. Steelers
Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports-The Cincinnati Enquirer
vs. Texans
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
vs. Colts
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
vs. Bills
Syndication: The Enquirer
vs. Rams
Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
vs. Seahawks
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
vs. Vikings
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
at Ravens
Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
at Browns
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
at Steelers
(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
at Jaguars
Syndication: The Enquirer
at Titans
Syndication: The Tennessean
at Chiefs
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
at 49ers
Syndication: The Enquirer
at Cardinals
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports