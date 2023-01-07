Cincinnati Bengals 2023 list of opponents finalized

We now know the full list of 2023 opponents for the Cincinnati Bengals.

The NFL naming the Bengals AFC North champions while ruling their Week 17 game a no-contest and setting AFC playoff seeding rulings cements next season’s schedule.

As a divisional champion, the Bengals will play other No. 1 division finishers while also taking on the AFC North, NFC West and AFC South. They will play nine home games and eight on the road after playing more games on the road in 2022.

There’s no sense in trying to figure out how difficult that schedule might actually end up being and the dates are far from being established. But it’s still worth a glance over to see what sort of matchups the Bengals will have next year.

vs. Ravens

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

vs. Browns

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

vs. Steelers

Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports-The Cincinnati Enquirer

vs. Texans

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

vs. Colts

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

vs. Bills

Syndication: The Enquirer

vs. Rams

Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports

vs. Seahawks

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

vs. Vikings

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

at Ravens

Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

at Browns

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

at Steelers

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

at Jaguars

Syndication: The Enquirer

at Titans

Syndication: The Tennessean

at Chiefs

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

at 49ers

Ja'Marr Chase

Syndication: The Enquirer

at Cardinals

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire