Cincinnati Bengals 2021 win total, playoff odds examined
The oddsmakers in charge of NFL odds see the Cincinnati Bengals marginally improving in the win column next season.
Looking at season-long win totals is always a good way to take the temperature on how those in the know feel about teams and the league as a whole.
Over at BetMGM, the Bengals have a win total projection of 6.5, with the over as the possible notable payout (+105). The odds also outline whether the Bengals will make the playoffs, with yes at +450 odds and no at -650.
Meaning, would-be bettors could make some pretty good cash on banking the Bengals can win at least seven games next year. The team has won a maximum of four under Zac Taylor so far, but looking across the league, there are certainly worse bets to take.
Cincinnati landing near the seven-to-nine mark in the win column would probably represent good progress for the dramatically revamped roster. And the team, fans and risky-minded bettors probably wouldn’t mind if the team cashed-in on those longshot playoff odds, either.
