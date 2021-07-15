Cincinnati Bengals 2021 training camp roster preview: Running back

Running back should be one of the most interesting positions to watch during Cincinnati Bengals training camp this summer.

Nobody will challenge Joe Mixon for the starting role, of course. But behind him, a big battle between versatile, capable backs for the final 53 figures to get intense — and in a hurry.

Here’s a look at the positional breakdown before camp gets started.

Depth chart

Dec 13, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) tackles Cincinnati Bengals running back Trayveon Williams (32) in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

2021 depth chart:

Name 1 Joe Mixon 2 Samaje Perine 3 Trayveon Williams 4 Chris Evans 5 Jacques Patrick 6 Pooka Williams

The big storyline

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs through a drill during the first day of Cincinnati Bengals OTAs at the Paul Brown Stadium practice field in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

Cincinnati Bengals Ota

All things Mixon: It's all eyes on Joe Mixon after he got in just six games last year due to nagging injuries. He's on a big-money extension and the team expects even more from him in 2021 with Giovani Bernard gone. Besides the health factor, it's going to be interesting to watch how Mixon performs in camp doing the more mundane things like pass blocking. That's normally what got him yanked off the field in favor of Bernard. The Bengals love Samaje Perine's ability in this area, so whether there's a good improvement could dictate just how much we see Mixon on the field next year, especially alongside a franchise passer coming back from a season-ending injury. We know Mixon has best-in-league potential, but he's got to stay healthy and effective in things other than putting up numbers.

Prediction

May 25, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals halfback Pooka Williams Jr. (36) runs a drill with halfback Chris Evans (25) during practice at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most interesting things on the roster this summer is what happens behind Mixon and Perine. Trayveon Williams, after all, has flashed major upside as a three-down presence who could have easily taken Bernard's role. In fact, he could always still win that role -- but the Bengals had to re-up on Perine because Williams hasn't been able to stay healthy consistently. Things could go the other way too. Williams could always feel some roster heat because the team drafted Michigan's Chris Evans late. He was considered a pretty big steal/value there and feels like a Bernard-type for the offense. Jacques Patrick and Pooka Williams are on the bubble. It's Williams, though, who already got a shout-out from the coaches for learning how to do returns on special teams. That sort of versatility should give him an edge. For now, the best bet is the Bengals keep four: Mixon, Perine, Williams and Evans. But Pooka could be a fifth if they go short at another position.

Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow walks to the stadium after an NFL football camp practice in Cincinnati, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

