Cincinnati Bengals 2021 training camp roster preview: Tight end

Though it won’t be the most competitive spot on the roster in training camp, the tight end position offers plenty of intrigue for the Cincinnati Bengals this summer.

That position, after all, could play a key role in the offense for Joe Burrow and boasts some pretty notable names — whether it’s players returning from injury, big draft investments or one of Burrow’s former LSU teammates.

Let’s take a look.

Depth chart

Name 1 C.J. Uzomah 2 Drew Sample 3 Mason Schreck 4 Mitchell Wilcox 5 Thaddeus Moss 6 Cheyenne O'Grady 7 Pro Wells

The big storyline

Who steps up? In an ideal world, the Bengals will get more production from tight end than usual in 2021, even with three high-profile wideouts in the base offense. The team likes C.J. Uzomah for many reasons and used a second-round pick on Drew Sample for a reason, too. But last year, Uzomah made it into just two games before suffering a season-ending injury. Coaches still think he can play a big role in the offense, but we'll need to see him back 100 percent this summer. And despite his draft slotting, Sample only caught 40 passes with one score, both career-highs. He can be a quality blocker, but the Bengals need to see more return on the big investment in the passing game to justify the big resource spend.

Prediction

It's safe to presume the Bengals will keep four or five at the position here -- it's quietly one of the stronger spots on the roster. But it's not easy to see the exact final depth chart. Uzomah and Sample are in, obviously, though we can't know if Sample will actually overtake the former second-round pick in the offense itself. After that, Mason Schreck has been superb depth and on special teams (to the point other teams have sniffed around a trade) and Mitchell Wilcox seems to be trending in that direction. Thaddeus Moss is the big wild card. He had a fun rapport with Burrow during that 2019 season at LSU and he's got a year of pro experience under his belt after playing in Washington last year. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him crack the final roster, either. For now, pencil in Uzomah, Sample, Schreck and Wilcox, with Moss just on the edge depending on what happens at other positions.

