Cincinnati Bengals 2021 training camp roster preview: Defensive line
The Cincinnati Bengals again poured droves of resources into the defensive line this offseason in an effort to dramatically improve.
It’s a tall task that will come down to the likes of new arrivals Trey Hendrickson and rookie Joseph Ossai. The team also has to hope for better injury luck from the likes of D.J. Reader.
Here’s a breakdown of the unit before training camp starts.
Depth chart
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) celebrates a sack of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) (not pictured) in the second quarter of an Week 5 NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.
Arizona Cardinals At Cincinnati Bengals Oct 6
Pos
Name
Edge
Sam Hubbard
Edge
Trey Hendrickson
Edge
Cam Sample
Edge
Joseph Ossai
Edge
Khalid Kareem
Edge
Renell Wren
Edge
Wyatt Hubert
Edge
Darius Hodge
Edge
Amani Bledsoe
Edge
Freedom Akinmoladun
IDL
D.J. Reader
IDL
Larry Ogunjobi
IDL
Tyler Shelvin
IDL
IDL
Josh Tupou
IDL
Kahlil McKenzie
The big storyline
Cincinnati Bengals' D.J. Reader after an NFL football camp practice in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Pressure: The Bengals haven't had much of it in recent years. Gone are the days the entire defense was upholstered by a dominant front seven that didn't need much in the way of help from additional blitzers. There is no Carlos Dunlap or Geno Atkins, nor is the scheme the same old thing. The Bengals say new signee Trey Hendrickson will get more playing time than he's ever had while working all over the line, including rushing from the inside. Sam Hubbard will see similar usage. The team also tried to bolster the rush and versatility of the unit with draft picks Joseph Ossai and Cam Sample. If the worst-case scenario unfolds and this area doesn't dramatically improve, it's next up on the draft early list.
Prediction
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp in Cincinnati, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
By most projections, the Bengals should dramatically improve in this area. Hendrickson isn't Carl Lawson, but he's another piece the team thinks better fits the defense Anarumo wants to run. If nothing else, we should see some serious flashes from a rookie like Ossai. While the team now runs a multiple front, we can expect them to keep 10 or so names here like days of old. Then again, with Hendrickson and Hubbard, as well as others able to kick inside, maybe the versatility lets them keep just nine. Either way, it's all about the new names. Hendrickson, Hubbard, Ossai, Sample, Reader, Shelvin and Ogunjobi all feel like locks. Add in a veteran like Mike Daniels and there's really maybe one or two spots actually up for a battle this summer.
