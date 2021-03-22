Cincinnati Bengals 2021 NFL free agency big board entering Week 2

The Cincinnati Bengals were once again one of the most active teams in free agency.

Cincinnati grabbed a new edge rusher, also spent big at cornerback and made a high-profile addition to the offensive line.

And they might not be done just yet.

With plenty of names still available and rumors the team is going after other free agents, here’s an updated big board geared toward the team’s needs.

1. Mitchell Schwartz, OT

Sep 22, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tackle Mitchell Schwartz (71) looks to block against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

If Schwartz isn’t retiring -- which he was rumored to do after being cut in Kansas City -- he’s still an interesting guy to target. Yes, right tackle isn’t really a need anymore with Riley Reiff aboard, but we’d be remiss not to mention him given the dire state of the offensive line.

2. Trai Turner, OG

Jan 23, 2020; Kissimmee, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers guard Carolina Panthers guard Trai Turner (70) during NFC practice at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals have apparently been in on Turner, a guy still under the age of 30 who would appear to have some quality play left. He had a bad season last year, but get him healthy and in better surroundings and he could be an upgrade.

3. Justin Houston

Nov 12, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Justin Houston (50) and Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrate after a win against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals still need help with the rotational pass-rush and Houston would be an ideal fit. He’s had an oddly quiet market, but another eight sacks last year in a rotational role says it all -- he’d provide a big boost.

4. Sammy Watkins, WR

Cincinnati missed on Kenny Golladay but Watkins could be a big boost, too. He’s excelled as a No. 3 plenty of times and even had one of his better seasons with the Rams while Zac Taylor was in town. If he’s affordable, he’s an ideal No. 3 for this offense.

5. T.Y. Hilton, WR

Jan 4, 2015; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) cannot catch a pass while defended by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones (24) in the first quarter in the 2014 AFC Wild Card playoff football game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Hilton is another former Colts veteran who has had a quiet market. But he’s still only 31 and had 762 yards and five scores last year. If his market is soft, the Bengals could maybe get a massive steal of a deep threat who helps the offense.

6. Jadeveon Clowney, Edge

Oct 25, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (99) takes the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

At some point you have to mention that Clowney is still out there. He’s a superb all-around defender, but he’s just not going to get the big Edge money he wants because the pass-rushing numbers aren’t there. If he has to settle for another short prove-it deal, he’d be a no-brainer of an add.

7. Melvin Ingram, Edge

Ingram has missed 12 games since 2019 and he’s clearly on a downswing. But a one-year deal would make sense for a guy who can rush the passer from all over the place and probably do so effectively while playing in what looks like a budding Cincinnati rush.

8. Kawann Short, DL

Jul 25, 2019; Spartanburg, SC, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short (99) walks to the field with a fan during training camp held at Wofford College. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Short could be the solution for a team still looking for help on the inside of the line. His last two seasons have been marred by injuries, but that will drive down the price and the upside is still pretty good.

9. Ryan Kerrigan, Edge

Oct 25, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team defensive end Ryan Kerrigan (91) reacts after recording a sack against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most underrated edge rushers for the better part of a decade, Kerrigan still has plenty left in the tank, especially if he’s going at it on a rotational basis.

10. K.J. Wright, LB

Aug 31, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker K.J. Wright (50) reacts during the second half of a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker isn’t the biggest need because the team likes the young core it has. But Wright would be hard to ignore if he’s settling for a small deal on a suppressed market. He’s going into his age-32 season and is still playing at a very high level.

The rest

Dec 23, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown prior to kickoff against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

11. Malcolm Butler, CB 12. Aldon Smith, Edge 13. Antonio Brown, WR 14. Everson Griffin, Edge 15. Zach Fulton, OG 16. Jurrell Casey, DT 17. Kwon Alexander, LB 18. Marquise Goodwin, WR 19. Willie Snead, WR 20. Josh Reynolds, WR

