Cincinnati Bengals 2021 NFL draft grades roundup

The Cincinnati Bengals repeatedly attacked big needs in the 2021 NFL draft, especially focusing on the trenches on both sides of the football after starting things off with Ja’Marr Chase.

So how did the Bengals hold up in the draft grades department?

Let’s say it’s a mixed review. Here’s a look at a roundup of expert draft grades.

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

NFL.com's Chad Reuter hit the Bengals with a B+ overall, starting a trend fans will see a lot -- the decision to grab Chase was a risky one, but some of those other picks such as Joseph Ossai were grade values:

"Analysis: The Bengals had a choice between a dominant left tackle in Penei Sewell and an outstanding receiver in Chase. They chose Chase despite the fact that their young quarterback, Joe Burrow, had his rookie season cut short by an injury suffered in the pocket. They hope selecting Carman will rectify the situation and allow Burrow and Chase to rekindle the connection that led them to a national title. I’ll be interested to see if other tackles available at No. 46 turn out to be better players. Ossai’s high character and athleticism make him a shrewd pick in the third round."

Nick Goss, Yahoo Sports

Over at Yahoo Sports, Nick Goss dinged the Bengals for not finding a franchise left tackle, giving the team a C+ overall. Of course, it's a bit of a strange comment considering the Bengals think they have one already with Jonah Williams. Jackson Carman could be the answer long-term on the right side, but his ranking was all over the place so knocking Cincinnati for trading back is totally fair:

"Reuniting LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase with his college quarterback Joe Burrow was a good pick at No. 5 overall, but the primary need for the Bengals was finding a franchise left tackle. The Bengals missed their second opportunity when they traded the No. 38 pick in Round 2 to the Patriots with Teven Jenkins, Dillon Radunz and other good offensive linemen still on the board. When Cincy was on the clock at No. 46 overall, they took Clemson left tackle Jackson Carman, who was ranked 96th on NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah's Big Board."

Nate Davis, USA Today

At USA Today, Nate Davis was happy to point out how often the Bengals attacked a lacking pass-rush -- and at great value, giving the team a pretty solid grade as a result:

"Reuniting LSU star WR Ja'Marr Chase with former Tigers teammate Joe Burrow has to be exciting for Cincy fans and could make this offense really special if Chase is as good as advertised. The Bengals next went for protection for Burrow (OL Jackson Carman) before continuing to bolster a pass rush – it had a league-low 17 sacks in 2020 – with DEs Joseph Ossai and Cameron Sample. Taking a kicker (Evan McPherson) as high as the fifth round is usually a dicey proposition. Grade: B+"

Conor Orr, Sports Illustrated

Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated was another analyst who would have liked to see the Bengals take a tackle in Round 1, though he does greatly point out that Burrow's knee injury wasn't specifically the fault of his tackles. Either way, the Bengals shake out with a C+ overall.

"Joe Burrow’s knee injury was not the fault of his tackles. You can separate that argument from the fact that the Bengals’ offensive line has been perpetually scattershot and, in 2021, is highly dependent on young players developing on schedule. Picking Ja’Marr Chase at No. 5 is a fine decision in the context of a deep tackle class. Trading down in the second round beyond the wave of top second-round tackles and then nabbing Clemson’s Jackson Carman, though, was a bit puzzling. Perhaps Carman will find his own at guard, which will give the Bengals more of an interior presence. The hope, then, is that Riley Reiff can hang on as he enters his age-33 season."

Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield, Touchdown Wire

Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield hit the Bengals with a solid grade, and like others, go out of their way to highlight that Ossai pick -- even throwing out Carl Lawson's name.

"The Bengals may not have done enough to address their offensive line needs (Clemson’s Jackson Carman in the second round is a bit of a reach), but nobody will care about that if Ja’Marr Chase, the best receiver in this class and Joe Burrow’s best buddy at LSU, is able to bring that level of fire to Cincinnati’s passing game. If Burrow sees the same amount of pressure as he did in 2020 despite a huge percentage of three-step drops… well, the regret for passing on Penei Sewell might be stark in contrast. And while the Bengals lost Carl Lawson to the Jets in free agency, picking up Texas edge-rusher Joseph Ossai in the third round is a great value pick. Like Lawson, Ossai is an all-effort guy with outstanding disruptive abilities."

Luke Easterling, Draft Wire

Another very good grade for the Bengals comes from Luke Easterling, who gives the team a B and name drops Cam Sample and D’Ante Smith as sleeper picks who came at a great value.

"Taking Ja’Marr Chase over Penei Sewell will be debated for years, but if Jackson Carman pans out at either guard or tackle, the argument will die down. Joseph Ossai was absolute robbery in the third round, while Cam Sample and D’Ante Smith were worthy sleeper picks, even if they were a round earlier than expected. Tyler Shelvin is a mountain of a man who could be a two-down starter, and Trey Hill can absolutely be their starting center sooner than later. Chris Evans is a viable replacement for Gio Bernard, and Wyatt Hubert was a solid final pick. Oh, and they had the guts to draft the kicker they needed."

