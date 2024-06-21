Cincinnati Bengals' 2010 road whites among the worst jerseys in NFL history, per USA Today

The Cincinnati Bengals might be one of the best-dressed teams in the league, but our beloved home team has committed some fashion "don'ts."

On Friday, USA Today released its list of the worst jerseys ever worn by all 32 NFL teams. According to the list, the Bengals' 2010 road whites are the team's worst jerseys.

The article states that the uniforms embody the trends of the early 2000s with their shoulder cutouts, black collars, and paneled nameplates. Although the jerseys aren't terrible, USA Today writes that they're just "too much," stating that "simplicity works best when you're dealing with a bold foundation like orange and black tiger stripes."

Only post-AFL-NFL merger kits were considered for this ranking. USA Today also used the Gridiron Uniform Database, an encyclopedia of pro football uniforms covering a wide range of leagues and years, to determine its findings.

To see the full list, visit ftw.usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: What's the worst jersey the Cincinnati Bengals have ever worn?