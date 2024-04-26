Cincinnati Benagls select Georgia OT Amarius Mims with the 19th overall pick. Grade: C (or A)

The only way to grade this pick is “Incomplete.” Amarius Mims is from another planet with his measurables, and the Bengals needed help at offensive tackle. But given Mims’ lack of experience and injury history, can be the one to help Joe Burrow stay healthy in the short term? Last season, Cincinnati’s tackles combined to allow 15 sacks and 100 total pressures. Perhaps a more immediate starter might have been a better idea, especially with multiple Bengals (Trey Hendrickson, Tee Higgins) asking to be traded out of town.

A composite five-star recruit out of Bleckley County High School in Cochran, Georgia, Mims stayed close to home by committing to Georgia, and he saw action in 2021 and 2022 as a reserve with 121 snaps at right tackle in 2021, and 383 in 2022. Mims worked through injuries in 2023 that limited his snaps to 297, but when he was on the field, he allowed no sacks and one total pressure in 168 pass-blocking reps. Why is Mims talked about as a first-round prospect with such limited experience? Athletic traits. At 6′ 7¾” ad 340 pounds, Mims brings a size/speed/agility profile to the position we don’t often see.

Mims’ NFL team will need to work with him on several foundational constructs before he’s able to fully realize that amazing potential, but as raw as his tape can be, you can also see why he’s prized as a prospect, and why he could be utterly amazing over time.

PLUSES

— Pure “Planet Theory” human being whose spider chart looks like science fiction; there just aren’t many people this big who can move like he does.

— Can move just about anybody in a straight line against their will.

— Shockingly agile on the move; Mims can get upfield quickly on screens and pulls and just bulldoze anybody in his way.

— Upper-body strength is comical; he’ll latch onto a defender and wind up just pushing and throwing the poor guy out of the octagon.

MINUSES

— Lack of experience shows up in limited technique; Mims needs work on his hands to latch and maintain through the block. He’s too leaky to either side to give up pressure.

— Also needs work on taking vision to execution, because he’s far too vulnerable to speed rushers crossing his face and zapping him with inside counters.

— Pass set is a work in progress; he’s more of a catcher than a fluid mover through the arc.

— Stunts and games might be a problem until he gets the hang of reading things through the play.

Mims is unquestionably a developmental prospect, but when you watch his tape, you understand exactly why some NFL team is highly likely to throw that first-round flier in. Over time, and with the right coaching, he has the athletic potential to be a rare prospect at right or left tackle.

