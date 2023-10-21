Cincinnati Bearcats still seeking first Big 12 win as they host the Baylor Bears

It's another noon kickoff for the University of Cincinnati Bearcats and again they face a new Big 12 foe in the Baylor Bears. Both teams are at 2-4 and trying to stay afloat in the conference.

Bowl possibilities exist, but both teams would need a late-season run to qualify. Baylor has lost four of five home games which doesn't sit well with Bears fans in Waco, Texas. UC has dropped three straight at formerly friendly Nippert Stadium for the first time since Luke Fickell's inaugural campaign in 2017.

In the "things can only get better" department, it should be noted Fickell's 'Cats lost four straight at Nippert and it would have been five had Connecticut not missed an extra point to end the game and give the now-Wisconsin coach a 4-8 opening season record in a conference (AAC) not as demanding as the Big 12.

Cincinnati Bearcats betting favorites

The Cincinnati Bearcats are 3-point favorites against the Baylor Bears and the over/under point total is set at 50.5, according to BetMGM. The Bearcats are 2-4 against the spread this year and the Bears are 1-4-1.

Key numbers

UC's offense is ranked No. 31 in the NCAA in total offense and No. 16 in rushing compared to Baylor at No. 60 and No. 103 on the ground. Blake Shapen's pass game in No. 33 in the country. He's not been interested yet, but was sacked six times in his last game vs. Texas Tech. He suffered an MCL injury earlier in the year.

Baylor actually helped UC in 2021

Dave Aranda's Bears were No. 5 in the country at 12-2 and Sugar Bowl champion. Their win over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship paved the way for UC to jump to No. 4 in the rankings and get o the College Football Playoff Semifinal vs. Alabama in the Cotton Bowl Classic.

