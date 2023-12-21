Cincinnati Bearcats start holiday weekend with Stetson Hatters Friday

The University of Cincinnati Bearcats have two more non-conference games before the Big 12 swing of 2024 begins. On consecutive Fridays, Wes Miller's men will play Stetson, then Evansville.

This Friday, it's the Hatters from DeLand, Florida who have already played a pair of Big 12 teams. Stetson lost to Houston 79-48 on Nov. 13, but did beat UCF on Nov. 26, 85-82 on the Knights home floor.

UC basketball UC Bearcats basketball merry, sometimes rusty against Merrimack in win No. 9

UC football signings Cincinnati Bearcats add 21 high school players for 2024 football season

UC football transfers Incoming, outgoing Cincinnati Bearcats football players via transfer portal

Playing without Aziz Bandaogo and C.J. Fredrick, both recovering from injuries in the Dayton game, the Bearcats downed Merrimack 65-49 Tuesday night. Defensively, they held Merrimack to a season-low in points but offensively it was UC's lowest point output.

UC beat Merrimack without the Aziz Bandaogo, here blocking a shot against Dayton, and C.J. Fredrick, who both suffered injuries in the loss to the Flyers.

Between the next two Fridays, they will drive to end December in double digits with wins for the third straight season. In Wes Miller's first campaign, they were 10-3 going into January and last year they were 10-4 after ending 2022 with an AAC win against Tulane.

Big 12 play begins on the road at BYU Jan. 6. The Cougars are currently 10-1 with the No. 3 NCAA NET ranking behind Houston and Arizona. In 2024-25, all three of those teams will be on the Big 12 slate.

"The kids want it as bad as you can want it and the kids that have been here want it as bad as you want it," Miller said. "There was kids crying in the locker room after the Dayton game that have been here. This isn't a 'want to' type of thing. They can't want it more. We all might want it too much. We're trying to learn what it takes to win on the road outside of this building."

3 keys to win No. 10 for the Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats forward John Newman III (15) breaks away and dunks in the first half of the NCAA basketball game between the Merrimack Warriors and the Cincinnati Bearcats at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.

1. Cap the Hatters at 70 or less

Of Stetson's five losses, four have come when they scored less than 70 points. UC hunkered down more on defense Tuesday night, holding Merrimack to 49 after allowing 84 and 82 points, respectively in their lone losses to Xavier and Dayton.

2. No Friday night frights

Miller noticed the Xavier and Dayton losses had zapped some confidence in his men and it was somewhat noticeable in some tentative play against Merrimack. On the other hand, some new rotations were going on with Bandaogo and Fredrick out and recently eligible Jamille Reynolds in only his second game.

"We've got to get our swagger back a little bit," Miller said. "Am I pleased with how we're playing? I'm not. But I'm glad we got our defense more active and pleased we held a team under 50. We've got to get that confidence back playing. I think we will."

3. Stick with Vik

Though Lakhin had some success early on 3-pointers with Bandaogo in the lineup, he was just 1-for-12 going into the Merrimack game. However, with Bandaogo missing Tuesday, the 6-foot-11 redshirt junior was back in the paint where he hit 8-of-14 shots against the smaller Warriors for 18 points. At times, it looked like the only play the Bearcats needed was a post-feed to No. 30. While he certainly will loft more 3-pointers, the baby hook looks like a keeper.

"Going into better teams and better games I have to improve it even more," Lakhin said. "I thought I missed a couple easy ones that I should have made. I'm going to need to make them later in the year. I feel comfortable but I've got to keep working on it."

Cincinnati Bearcats forward Viktor Lakhin (30) and Merrimack Warriors forward Bryan Etumnu (11) tip off to start the first half of the NCAA basketball game between the Merrimack Warriors and the Cincinnati Bearcats at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.

Cincinnati vs. Stetson

Tip: 7 p.m., Friday at Fifth Third Arena (12,012)

TV/Radio: ESPN+/700WLW

Series: Tied 1-1

Stetson Hatters scouting report

Record: 7-5

Coach: Donnie Jones (fifth season, 63-70)

Offense: 78.8 ppg

Defense: 68.7 ppg

Projected lineup

(Position, Height, Stats)

Jalen Blackmon (G, 6'3", 22.6 ppg)

Stephan Swenson (G, 6'2", 10.8 ppg)

Alec Oglesby (G, 6'5", 10.3 ppg)

Tristan Gross (G, 6'6", 5.3 ppg)

Aubin Gateretse (C, 6'11", 11.4 ppg)

Cincinnati Bearcats scouting report

Record: 9-2

Coach: Wes Miller (50-30, 235-165 overall)

Offense: 82.5 ppg

Defense: 65.7 ppg

Projected lineup

(Position, Height, Stats)

Viktor Lakhin (F, 6'11", 14.0 ppg)

Day Day Thomas (G, 6', 11.0 ppg)

John Newman III (F, 6'5", 9.4 ppg)

Aziz Bandaogo (C, 7', 9.2 ppg)

C.J. Fredrick (G, 6'3", 7.7 ppg)

Stetson's Jalen Blackmon (5) shoots a 3-pointer during a championship game with Central Michigan at the Sunshine Slam Tournament in November. The 6-foot-3 guard is averaging 22.6 points per game.

Players to watch

For Stetson, junior Jalen Blackmon was Atlantic Sun Newcomer of the Year and First Team last season after transferring from Grand Canyon University. He had 28 points Tuesday in a win at Florida International and has a high game of 33 against Coastal Georgia.

For UC, Simas Lukošius hit all three of his 3-pointers against Merrimack and was second to Lakhin in scoring with 11 points. Should Fredrick be unable to go, he would likely start again. Likewise, there could be more minutes for Jamille Reynolds who had seven points and a team-high 11 rebounds Tuesday in less than 15 minutes of playing time.

Merrimack Warriors forward Jacob O'Connell (20) drives against Cincinnati Bearcats guard Simas Lukosius (41) in the first half of the NCAA basketball game between the Merrimack Warriors and the Cincinnati Bearcats at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.

Rankings

NCAA NET: UC actually dropped a spot after the Merrimack win to No. 39, Stetson is No. 234

KenPom.com: UC is No. 37, Stetson No. 229

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Bearcats out for 10th win as Stetson is in town Friday